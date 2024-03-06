Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 565.21% and a negative return on equity of 107.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CARA opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

