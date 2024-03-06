Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Hits $26.37 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $26.37 billion and $1.22 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.90 or 0.05821389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00064392 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00023357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00023597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00021406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,685,854,737 coins and its circulating supply is 35,489,244,418 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

