Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Shares Purchased by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,396 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 73,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRDL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 377,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,734. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $104.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.00. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

