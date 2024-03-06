CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.51

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 549091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

