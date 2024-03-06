Casdin Capital, Llc Acquires 40,000 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $349,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,702,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,620,802.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 201,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.72. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $17.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 14.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 14.9% in the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 128,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter worth $69,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 262.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 55.0% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

