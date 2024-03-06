CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFBK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. 1,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a market cap of $113.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.53.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 522,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 177,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 92.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

