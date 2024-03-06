Chad M. Robins Sells 48,673 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $166,948.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 4.5 %

ADPT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. 1,694,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,113. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

