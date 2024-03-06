Chad M. Robins Sells 48,673 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Free Report) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $166,948.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 4.5 %

ADPT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. 1,694,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,113. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.