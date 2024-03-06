Chainbing Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.70 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $98.70 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

