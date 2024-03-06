Checkit (LON:CKT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.23

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.23 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.26 ($0.23), with a volume of 409354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

Checkit Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.98 million, a PE ratio of -204.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Checkit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Checkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.