Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Short Interest Down 6.1% in February

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 742,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CSSE stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Tuesday. 140,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,078. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($13.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($12.57). The business had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 157.12% and a negative return on equity of 254.17%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Further Reading

