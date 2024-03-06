CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.39. Approximately 19,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 32,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

CHS Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

About CHS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

