CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. 3,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 90,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CI&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

CI&T Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $630.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CI&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the second quarter valued at $868,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the third quarter valued at $2,568,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of CI&T by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 85,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the third quarter valued at $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Featured Stories

