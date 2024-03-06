Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Citizens Stock Up 0.4 %

CIA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,014. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. Citizens has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Citizens in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 398,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 108,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

