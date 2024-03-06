Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66.

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

