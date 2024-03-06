Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.51. 9,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 9,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF by 231.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,108,000.

Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (TIME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and aims to invest in domestic companies that best utilize 5G internet and cloud-based products and services. TIME was launched on Jan 27, 2022 and is managed by Clockwise Capital.

