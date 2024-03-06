Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.47. Approximately 1,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.
Clough Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $6.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06.
About Clough Long/Short Equity ETF
The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure.
