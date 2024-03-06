Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded down $13.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $810.22. 47,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $875.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $762.50. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $495.11 and a 12 month high of $961.91.
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
