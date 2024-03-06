Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COKE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 1.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded down $13.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $810.22. 47,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $875.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $762.50. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $495.11 and a 12 month high of $961.91.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.