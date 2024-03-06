Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Trading Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $73.16 and last traded at $73.53. 365,262 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 302,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.55.

Specifically, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,370 shares of company stock worth $2,103,038. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

