Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,803 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,886 shares during the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical accounts for 3.7% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.89% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,623,000 after purchasing an additional 266,330 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,425,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,603,000 after acquiring an additional 150,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,255 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,526 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,080. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.02. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $132,365.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $132,365.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,433 shares of company stock worth $1,328,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

