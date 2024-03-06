COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Up 10.4% in February

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

CMPS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. 510,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,748. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.33.

In related news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,543,250.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 17,765 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $185,644.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,092,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,767,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,198,154 shares in the company, valued at $33,543,250.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,290 shares of company stock worth $913,996. Company insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

