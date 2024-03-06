Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Compugen Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CGEN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 668,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.65. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

