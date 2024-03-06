Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Shares Down 0.9%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €73.08 ($79.43) and last traded at €73.44 ($79.83). 219,216 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €74.08 ($80.52).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €74.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €69.88.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

