Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Trading Up 1%

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.06. Approximately 25,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 118,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPLF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of C$444.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.

