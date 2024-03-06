Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Sells $381,000.00 in Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. 3,276,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,289. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Coty announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Coty by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 36.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 59,897 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.28.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

