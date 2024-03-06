COVA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 4,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 15,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

COVA Acquisition Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

Institutional Trading of COVA Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in COVA Acquisition stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in COVA Acquisition were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About COVA Acquisition

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

