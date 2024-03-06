CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director Sells $138,050.00 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CRA International Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRAI traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.09. 44,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,458. The company has a market capitalization of $961.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. CRA International, Inc. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.36.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRA International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.