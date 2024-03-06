CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.68 and last traded at $138.68. 8,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 31,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.55.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $961.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CRA International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 1,301.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CRA International by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

