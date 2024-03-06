Craig Jack Read Sells 4,508 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE CFG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,633,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,217. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

