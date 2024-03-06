Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.10

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 5236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Creatd Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 4.05.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators in the United States. It operates in four segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

