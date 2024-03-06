Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $12.35 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,515 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 251.1% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,046,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,385,000 after purchasing an additional 53,249 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 12.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 618,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,875,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.10. 3,477,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

