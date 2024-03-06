Cronos 1-Day Volume Hits $151.22 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $3.78 billion and $151.22 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00061034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00021886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00018700 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

