Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 45.6% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $4.09 billion and $51.61 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00064860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00022876 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00021004 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

