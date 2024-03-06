CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $236.54

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $236.54 and last traded at $236.54, with a volume of 18235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.40.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in CSW Industrials by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

