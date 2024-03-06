CT UK Capital and Income Declares Dividend of GBX 2.85 (LON:CTUK)

CT UK Capital and Income (LON:CTUK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT UK Capital and Income Price Performance
CTUK opened at GBX 311 ($3.95) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 302.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 292.56. CT UK Capital and Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266.58 ($3.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.06 ($3.97). The firm has a market cap of £324.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,333.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.
About CT UK Capital and Income
