CT UK Capital and Income Declares Dividend of GBX 2.85 (LON:CTUK)

CT UK Capital and Income (LON:CTUK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CTUK opened at GBX 311 ($3.95) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 302.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 292.56. CT UK Capital and Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266.58 ($3.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.06 ($3.97). The firm has a market cap of £324.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,333.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

