Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Update

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cyclerion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Performance

CYCN traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. 2,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.83. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is Zagociguat (CY6463), a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

