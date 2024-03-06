DA Davidson Reiterates Neutral Rating for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $159.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.70. 722,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,445. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $150.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,920,591. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in M&T Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in M&T Bank by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

