Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,419 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.4% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $541.65. 2,263,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,921. The stock has a market cap of $245.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.29 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

