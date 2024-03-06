Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Trading Down 6.3%

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 358,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 804% from the average daily volume of 39,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Data Knights Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Data Knights Acquisition by 118.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 218,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 61.6% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 160,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 61,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 35.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp.

