Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 42,080 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $5,410,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at $43,363,219.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 26th, Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $2,500,533.56.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62.

Shares of DDOG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.59. 4,473,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,021.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.16.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

