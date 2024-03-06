David M. Obstler Sells 31,007 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $3,986,880.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,384,058.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Datadog Stock Up 0.9 %

DDOG stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.59. 4,473,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,264. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,021.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.16.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,668,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Datadog by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,400 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,526,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.