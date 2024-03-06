DeepOnion Market Cap Achieves $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0865 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $206.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

