DeepOnion One Day Volume Reaches $206.13 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0852 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $206.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00135903 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00037631 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00021655 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003022 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

