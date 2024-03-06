Derek J. Maetzold Sells 4,131 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,131 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $88,444.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,466.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. 274,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,983. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.90. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 1,329,382 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $15,988,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 629,448 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,258,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 443,589 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

