Derek J. Maetzold Sells 4,131 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,131 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $88,444.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,466.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Castle Biosciences Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. 274,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,983. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.90. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $26.70.
Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 1,329,382 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $15,988,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 629,448 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,258,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 443,589 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
