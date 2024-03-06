Dero Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43,662.33 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $4.51 or 0.00006819 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $64.57 million and approximately $43,662.33 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,154.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.13 or 0.00627513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00128522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00056341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.15 or 0.00216395 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00054711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00154062 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

