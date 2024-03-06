Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Reaches New 52-Week High at $194.45

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €194.45 ($211.36) and last traded at €192.50 ($209.24), with a volume of 299603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €192.85 ($209.62).

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is €187.33 and its 200 day moving average is €173.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

