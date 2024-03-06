dForce USD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $136,743.14 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.22 million and approximately $136,743.14 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00022790 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00128307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008349 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,302,099 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.0208824 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $27,274.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

