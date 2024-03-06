Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on March 22nd

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $152.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.55. The company has a market cap of $431.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.96. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $144.35 and a 52-week high of $188.28.
In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.
