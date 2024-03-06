Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on March 22nd

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $152.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.55. The company has a market cap of $431.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.96. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $144.35 and a 52-week high of $188.28.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Diamond Hill Investment Group

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.