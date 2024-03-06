Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Up 10.6% in February

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DGII shares. TheStreet downgraded Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. 127,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. Digi International has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Research analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 76.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Digi International during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

