Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.84

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.84 and traded as high as $29.89. Digi International shares last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 89,798 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DGII shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 3.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 31.9% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Digi International by 36.1% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 527,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 139,720 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth approximately $6,892,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Digi International by 44.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 676,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 208,204 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

