Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 238,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 200,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Digihost Technology Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $44.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Digihost Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Digihost Technology by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 410,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 267,034 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Digihost Technology Company Profile

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.